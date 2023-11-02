Assam government on November 1 announced awarding of scooters to meritorious students of the states under Dr Banikanta Kakati Award Scheme.

In the weekly cabinet meeting held yesterday, the cabinet took several key decisions which also includes awarding of meritorious students wherein boy students securing 75 percent and above, and girl students securing 60 percent and above in Class 12 exam conducted by AHSEC (Assam Higher Secondary Education Council) will be provided scooters by the state government.

The awarding of the scooters will take place on November 30, 2023.

A total of 30,209 girl students and 5,566 boy students will be receiving the scooters under the award scheme.

Additionally, students who have secured 75 percent and above in HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) exam conducted by SEBA (Secondary Education Board of Assam) will be given cash of Rs 15,000 under Anundoram Borooah Award Scheme on November 29.

A total of 27,183 students (both boys and girls) will be receiving the amount by the state government of Assam.

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