As many as 819 teachers’ posts will be created by the Assam government for schools in tea garden areas of the state.

This was informed by the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 22 after a meeting of the state cabinet.

In a significant move, the Assam cabinet has also decided to provincialise 419 LP schools, 2 ME schools and 1 High school run by the Tea Garden management in Assam.

In today’s #AssamCabinet meeting, we took several decisions pertaining to power sector, appointment of teachers in tea gardens, constituting fund for repayment of lands, land settlement issues in municipal areas, etc. pic.twitter.com/QdmuOqQZZF — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 22, 2023

Further, the Assam government will create 2 posts of assistant teachers in each of the LP Schools, 3 posts of teachers in the ME Schools and 6 posts of teachers in the High School managed by the Tea Gardens, respectively.

These 819 posts of teachers will be created for 419 tea garden-managed LP schools, 2 tea garden-managed ME schools and 1 tea garden-managed high school.

The schools will now regularly receive MDM, free textbooks and uniforms.

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