Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 3 said that the state government will advertise another 22,000 vacancies shortly.

He said this while addressing appointment letters to successful Grade 3 and Grade 4 candidates.

''Shortly, we will advertise another 22,000 vacancies - taking the total Govt jobs created to 1.09 lakh. Our 2021 election promise was to create 1 lakh Govt jobs,'' Sarma wrote on the micro-blogging site X.

Shortly, we will advertise another 22,000 vacancies - taking the total Govt jobs created to 1.09 lakh.



Our 2021 election promise was to create 1 lakh Govt jobs. https://t.co/jKODm72lLR — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 3, 2023

It is worth mentioning that on September 3, the Assam Chief Minister distributed 514 appointment letters to successful Grade 3 & Grade 4 candidates.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that with this, the number of state government jobs created stands at 87,402 since he assumed office in May 2021.

With a vision to create more employment opportunities and ensure the efficient functioning of the government machinery, the Assam Government aims to address the long-standing issue of vacancies in the state's public sector.