Assam government to publish 22,000 job advertisements soon, announces Himanta Biswa Sarma
It is worth mentioning that on September 3, the Assam Chief Minister distributed 514 appointment letters to successful Grade 3 & Grade 4 candidates.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 3 said that the state government will advertise another 22,000 vacancies shortly.
He said this while addressing appointment letters to successful Grade 3 and Grade 4 candidates.
''Shortly, we will advertise another 22,000 vacancies - taking the total Govt jobs created to 1.09 lakh. Our 2021 election promise was to create 1 lakh Govt jobs,'' Sarma wrote on the micro-blogging site X.
Shortly, we will advertise another 22,000 vacancies - taking the total Govt jobs created to 1.09 lakh.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 3, 2023
Our 2021 election promise was to create 1 lakh Govt jobs. https://t.co/jKODm72lLR
It is worth mentioning that on September 3, the Assam Chief Minister distributed 514 appointment letters to successful Grade 3 & Grade 4 candidates.
Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that with this, the number of state government jobs created stands at 87,402 since he assumed office in May 2021.
With a vision to create more employment opportunities and ensure the efficient functioning of the government machinery, the Assam Government aims to address the long-standing issue of vacancies in the state's public sector.
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