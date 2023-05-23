Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced on May 23 that the state government is set to embark on a massive recruitment drive to fulfill its promise of providing 1 lakh jobs. Addressing the media at Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Chief Minister Sarma outlined the government's plan to publish advertisements for 22,776 posts across various departments, effectively eliminating overlapping and waiting lists.

With a vision to create more employment opportunities and ensure efficient functioning of the government machinery, the Assam Government aims to address the long-standing issue of vacancies in the state's public sector. By publishing advertisements for 22,776 posts, the government intends to streamline the recruitment process and bridge the gap between demand and availability of skilled personnel.

Among the departments where the vacancies will be advertised, the Assam State Electricity Board will lead the way by publishing 2,500 posts. This move will bolster the workforce and enhance the board's ability to meet the increasing demands of the state's power sector. Additionally, the Agriculture Department will announce vacancies for 2,500 extension assistant positions, while the Police Department will publish advertisements for 2,000 posts, further strengthening law enforcement efforts.

In a bid to enhance healthcare services, the Health Department will open up 600 vacancies, ensuring the availability of competent medical professionals. Furthermore, the Assam Government will release advertisements for 2,519 Grade 3 positions across different departments, along with 1,347 Grade 4 posts. The Panchayat and Gramin Department will contribute to this initiative by publishing 1,000 vacancies, promoting rural development and governance.

The education sector is not left behind in this comprehensive recruitment drive. The Elementary, Higher Secondary, and Higher Education departments will together publish advertisements for 10,219 vacancies, enabling the growth and quality of education in Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the government's commitment to eliminating overlapping and waiting lists through this recruitment process. By filling approximately 1 lakh 15 thousand vacancies, the government aims to achieve a precise count of 1 lakh positions, ensuring efficiency and transparency in the recruitment process.