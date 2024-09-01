In a significant move to bolster Assam's education system, the state government has announced the regularization of approximately 24,000 contractual teachers working in primary schools. The decision, which is poised to have a lasting impact on the educational landscape, was revealed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a Facebook live session on Saturday.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that the regularization is part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance the state’s educational infrastructure. He highlighted that this initiative is a culmination of efforts that began during his tenure as the state's Education Minister, where a large number of teachers were recruited under the Sarba Shiksha Abhiyaan. Despite concerns over job security that have persisted since 2011-2012, the state is now moving to secure the futures of these educators by transitioning them into permanent government positions.

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"September 2 will be a landmark day for Assam," stated Sarma. "On this day, around 24,000 teachers who have proven their eligibility will be formally inducted as government employees. This transition will include benefits such as coverage under the National Pension System (NPS) and provisions for full salary and pension in the event of an untimely demise of a teacher."

The ceremonial distribution of appointment letters is scheduled to take place at Khanapara Veterinary College Field in Guwahati, where all newly regularized teachers have been invited.

Notably, the decision comes after previous protests by the contractual teachers, who had expressed concerns over salary reductions under the new arrangement. While they initially demanded full pay protection, the state government stood firm on issuing new appointment letters, which would result in a revised, lower monthly salary. Despite these challenges, the regularization marks a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to stabilize and improve Assam’s education sector.