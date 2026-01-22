Assam government to repay Rs 6.21 per cent state development loan in February

The Assam government has announced a structured repayment plan for its 6.21 per cent Assam State Development Loan (SDL) 2026, assuring investors of full redemption at face value along with accrued interest. The repayment is scheduled for February 17, with interest payable up to February 16, 2026, marking a key fiscal milestone for the state.

In an official press communiqué issued by the Finance (Budget) Department on January 20, the government confirmed that the loan, originally raised in February 2021, will be redeemed in full on maturity. No interest will accrue beyond the repayment date. In the event that February 17, 2026, is declared a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the repayment will be advanced to the immediately preceding working day.

The maturity proceeds will be disbursed either through direct credit to the holders’ registered bank accounts or via pay order, depending on the banking particulars available with the authorities. Investors have been advised to ensure that their bank account details are duly updated with the concerned bank, treasury office, or the State Bank of India (SBI) branch through which their interest payments are currently routed.

For holders whose bank account details are not on record, the government has directed that the securities be submitted to the Public Debt Office at least 20 days prior to the repayment date to facilitate timely settlement. All securities must be properly signed and endorsed for redemption.

The notification further clarified that in locations where treasury operations are handled by SBI branches, investors must submit their securities directly to the respective SBI branch rather than the treasury. Those seeking repayment at a location different from where their securities are registered have been instructed to forward the required documents to the Public Debt Office by registered and insured post.

Reiterating its commitment to a smooth and timely repayment process, the Assam government has urged all holders of the 6.21 per cent Assam SDL 2026 to complete the necessary formalities well in advance to avoid delays in receiving their maturity proceeds.