The Assam government has decided to decided to reserve five seats for Bhutanese students in the medical colleges and dental colleges of Assam. The move comes in as a goodwill gesture by the Assam government towards the Bhutanese government as the king of Bhutan is making a state visit to Assam on November 3 and 4.

The decision to reserve seats for the Bhutanese students was taken during a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today. Later, cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Barua made announcement, while stating that three seats will be reserved for MBBS and two seats would be reserved for BDS.

Baruah also said that the government is looking forward to the state visit by the Bhutanese king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to Assam. He said that the visit of the king of Bhutan will strengthen the ties between the state of Assam and the neighbouring country of Bhutan. It will benefit the tourism industry and other sectors of Assam too. The government has made all the necessary arrangements to ensure that the visit of the Bhutanese monarch goes off smoothly.

Another crucial decision taken today was the announcement of dates for the Anandram Barooah award and the Banikanta Kakati award for this year's meritorious students.

On November 29, the Anandaram Barooah award will be given to students who have scored above 75 per cent in Matric exams so that they can buy computers for themselves. A total of 27,183 students would be given Rs 15,000 via DBT or buying computers.

On the other hand, on November 30 and December 1, the Banikanta Kakati award, which is given to girl students who score more than 60 per cent in the High Secondary exams, and to boys who score more than 75 per cent in the High Secondary exams, will be given out. More than 35,000 students will be given the award by our ministers in different districts. All the students will be awarded with scooties.