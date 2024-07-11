Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 11, announced that the state government will reconsider its decision to change the pattern of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).

This move comes in response to concerns raised by various stakeholders about the abrupt alteration in the exam format.

Taking to social media, Sarma stated, "A Govt that listens! Based on the feedback from various quarters regarding the sudden change of pattern of ADRE exams and the possibility of aspirants facing an issue arising out of that, we have decided to revisit this issue."

The Chief Minister assured that a decision on the matter would be communicated shortly, indicating the government's willingness to address the concerns of exam aspirants.

A Govt that listens!



Based on the feedback from various quarters regarding the sudden change of pattern of ADRE exams and the possibility of aspirants facing an issue arising out of that, we have decided to revisit this issue and we will inform everyone on our decision shortly. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 11, 2024

The ADRE is a crucial recruitment process for various government positions in Assam. The unexpected change in its pattern had sparked worry among candidates preparing for the examination, leading to calls for reconsideration.

Further details about potential modifications to the exam pattern are expected to be announced in the coming days.