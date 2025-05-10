Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, May 10 outlined new measures aimed at curbing government expenditure amid the current situation in the country. Addressing the media, Sarma said the government will temporarily scale down spending on seminars, events, and foreign trips.



“In view of the current situation, we have decided to reduce expenditure for organising seminars, events, and other such programmes until conditions improve. No Ministers or officials will travel abroad at the government’s expense during this period,” Sarma stated. He further added that the government would suspend the procurement of new vehicles, except for police and security forces, and large-scale meetings and events will be avoided. “We will try to conduct meetings virtually as much as possible,” he said.



In another significant announcement, the Chief Minister revealed that the Dibrugarh airport will soon be named after the legendary cultural icon and Bharat Ratna awardee, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. “The Assam government has decided to dedicate Dibrugarh Airport in the name of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. A special day-long session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be convened next month to formally ratify the cabinet’s decision,” Sarma informed.

Additionally, the Assam cabinet has approved a welfare initiative targeting tea garden workers as part of the bicentenary celebration of Assam tea. “The cabinet today approved a scheme called 'Eti Koli Duti Paat.' Under this scheme, the state government will provide a one-time assistance of ₹5,000 to every permanent and temporary worker of Assam’s tea gardens,” Sarma announced.

The series of measures reflects the government’s focus on fiscal prudence while continuing welfare schemes and honoring the state’s cultural icons.

The only international airport in the Northeast - Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, is fully operational with enhanced security protocols.

Authorities have urged passengers to adhere to all security checks and arrive at the airport ahead of time, as they may have to wait longer to complete all the procedures.

"The airport is operational. Due to enhanced security protocols, passengers may experience longer waiting times at the airport. We recommend that you plan accordingly and connect with your specific airlines for more information," the Adani Group-controlled airport said in a statement.

Issuing a list of Do's and Don'ts for travellers, it asked passengers to arrive well in time, allow time for security checks, and cooperate with security and airport personnel.