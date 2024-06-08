Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government will sponsor the pilgrimage of 1 lakh people from Assam to Ayodhya this year, as a gesture aimed at promoting religious inclusivity and support for the underprivileged. The announcement, highlighting the government's commitment to facilitating religious aspirations, has been widely welcomed by various sections of society.

"This year 1 lakh people from Assam will pay their visit to Ayodhya to see Ram Lalla. The Assam Government will bear the expenses of those," stated Chief Minister Sarma. This initiative is intended to support those who wish to undertake the pilgrimage but are financially constrained. "Many people want to pay their prayers to the Ram Lalla, but due to their financial backwardness, they are unable to do so. That is why we will try to facilitate as much we can for them," Sarma added, emphasizing the state's role in ensuring that economic barriers do not hinder spiritual fulfillment.

The Chief Minister also took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to pay tribute to the enduring spirit of Ayodhya amidst the backdrop of the Ram temple movement. In his tweet, Sarma acknowledged the hardships endured by the people of Ayodhya during the movement, emphasizing their sacrifices as pivotal in the triumph of civilization.

"Tribute to the enduring spirit of Ayodhya. The sacrifices made by the people here were not in vain; they are the backbone of our cultural triumph," Sarma tweeted. His message reflected a deep reverence for Ayodhya's resilience and cultural significance, highlighting the lasting impact of the sacrifices made by its inhabitants.

Sarma's tribute coincided with his recent visit to Ayodhya, where he expressed his aspirations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continued leadership. During his visit, Sarma voiced his hope for Modi's re-election in 2029, envisioning a fourth term for the Prime Minister. "As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his third consecutive term, we look forward to his continued leadership and hope for his re-election in 2029," Sarma remarked.

The Chief Minister's visit and statements underscore his commitment to both religious and political causes, blending respect for cultural heritage with support for the current administration. This initiative by the Assam government is seen as a move to foster unity and religious harmony, while also recognizing the socio-economic challenges faced by many of its citizens.

The announcement has been met with widespread approval, with many seeing it as a step towards making religious pilgrimages more accessible to the less fortunate. The Assam government's decision to bear the expenses for such a large number of pilgrims is expected to set a precedent for other states to follow, ensuring that economic barriers do not impede spiritual journeys.

As preparations begin for the pilgrimage, the Assam government is likely to implement various logistical arrangements to facilitate the smooth travel of the 1 lakh devotees. This initiative is poised to strengthen the cultural and spiritual ties between Assam and Ayodhya, fostering a sense of unity and shared heritage among the diverse populations of India.