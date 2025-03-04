The Assam government's Group of Ministers (GoM), tasked with examining the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by six communities, is set to submit its report by March, Minister Ranoj Pegu announced in the state assembly on Tuesday, March 4.

Speaking in response to a resolution moved by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Pegu stated that the GoM aims to finalize its findings before the conclusion of the ongoing budget session so that the report can be presented in the House.

Saikia, a Congress MLA, urged the state government to take up the matter with the Centre and ensure that Moran, Matak, Ahom, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes are granted ST status without affecting the existing benefits of recognized ST communities in Assam.

Pegu, who also oversees the Tribal Affairs department, emphasized that the reconstituted GoM has concluded consultations with various stakeholders, including representatives from the six communities seeking ST status. He noted that divergent opinions among stakeholders had initially posed a challenge, but efforts were made to facilitate discussions and reach a consensus.

"The GoM will submit its report to the chief minister within March. We are making efforts to ensure its timely submission within this session, but if that is not possible, we assure that it will be presented in the next session," Pegu stated.

The budget session is scheduled to conclude on March 25.

The original GoM was constituted under the leadership of former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and was later reconstituted after Himanta Biswa Sarma took charge as Chief Minister.

Following Pegu’s assurance, Saikia withdrew the resolution.