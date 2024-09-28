To ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process, the Assam Government has announced a complete suspension of mobile internet services across the state during the ADR (Assam Direct Recruitment) examinations scheduled for September 29, 2024. This prohibition will be in effect from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, covering both shifts of the exam.

The examination, organized by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts, is expected to see participation from approximately 734,080 candidates at 822 designated centers in 27 districts. The first shift will cater to Bachelor's Degree level posts from 9 AM to 12 PM, while the second shift will focus on HSLC (Driver) posts from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

In light of previous instances of malpractice involving social media and mobile applications, the government aims to eliminate any potential for cheating or rumor-mongering that could undermine the integrity of the exam. Voice calls and broadband services through fixed telephone lines will remain operational during the suspension period. Violations of this directive may lead to penalties under the relevant provisions of the law.

Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi slams Assam government's Supreme Court application against NRC