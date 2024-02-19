Ahead of the elections, the Assam government is scheduled to take out a Vikas Yatra across the state. The government is set to dedicate over Rs 25,000 crore worth of projects to the people during the course of the ten day long Vikas Yatra.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other cabinet ministers would be taking part in the Yatra.

It has been stated that a total of 3,290 projects are part of the Vikas Yatra at a total of cost of Rs 25,311.01 crore.

As per the data given by CM Sarma on social media today, during the course of the Yatra, a total of 1,789 projects for foundations are slated for a cost of Rs 17,004.24 crore. The total projects for inauguration are 1,513 and the cost would be Rs 5,407.38 crore.

Meanwhile, a total of 330 schools would be set up in general areas at a cost of Rs 2,309.83 crore. On the other hand, 99 schools would be set up in tea garden areas at a cost of Rs 306.06 crore.

It was also stated that a total of 189 Jagannath Community Centres would be set up at a cost of Rs 283.50 crore.