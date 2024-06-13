Assam's Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, held a meeting with officials from the Excise Department, centered on revenue trends, fiscal year policies, and strategies to address gaps in excise revenue collection to combat tax evasion effectively.

The meeting, attended by the Chief Secretary of Assam and the Director General of Police, emphasized the need for a robust system to tackle payment evasion and ensure fair revenue collection for the state. Sarma reiterated the government's commitment to taking stringent measures against tax evaders in the coming days.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister stated, "Today, after the swearing-in of the BJP government in Arunachal, I returned back to Guwahati to review key policy matters. In the coming days, we will take strong measures against those evading State taxes and excise."

This proactive approach by the Assam government reflects its determination to maintain fiscal discipline and ensure that all citizens contribute fairly to the state's development through tax compliance.