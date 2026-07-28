Assam Government to withdraw cases against NEET protesters, orders review of arrests

The Assam government has decided to withdraw all police cases registered in connection with protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) examination and initiate the release of those arrested, bringing legal proceedings related to the demonstrations to a close.

According to an official decision, as of 6:00 pm on July 26, 2026, a total of five cases had been registered across Assam in connection with the protests, leading to the arrest of 13 individuals.

After reviewing the circumstances surrounding the protests and considering the need to strengthen accountability and undertake systemic reforms in the examination and higher education ecosystem, the state government has resolved not to pursue further legal action against those involved.

Under the decision, no adverse legal action will be initiated by any police authority in Assam against individuals who participated in the protests. The government has also directed that the process of withdrawing all registered cases, irrespective of the stage of legal proceedings, be initiated promptly in accordance with the law.

The government further stated that the arrests and detentions made in connection with the five registered cases will be reviewed, and the process for releasing the arrested persons will be initiated on an expedited basis.

In addition, the state has clarified that it does not intend to initiate any further adverse action against individuals involved in the protests. The matter will be treated as closed, with no future legal proceedings to be pursued on this account.

The decision marks the government's move to conclude legal action arising from the NEET (UG) protest demonstrations while signalling its focus on broader reforms aimed at improving accountability and strengthening the examination and higher education framework.