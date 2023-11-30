The Assam government executed a major bureaucratic reshuffle on November 30, leading to the transfer of five IAS officers across key positions in the state.

The Personnel (A) department issued a notification detailing the changes, with notable shifts in roles and responsibilities for key officials. One of the prominent changes involved Rakesh Agarwal, the Commissioner of Taxes, Assam, and Excise Assam, as well as the Managing Director of the Assam Tea Corporation. Agarwal has been relieved from his position as the Commissioner of Taxes, Assam.

In his place, Pallav Gopal Jha, the current District Commissioner of Kamrup (M) and Project Director for the JICA Assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project (additional), has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Tax, Assam. Jha will not only take on this crucial role but will also assume the additional responsibility of Project Director for the Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Program.

Simultaneously, Megha Nidhi Dahal, the Commissioner of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Project Director of the Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Program, has been relieved from her duties as Project Director for the Assam Infrastructure Investment Programme.

In another transfer, Sumit Satawan, the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur, has been reassigned to the position of District Commissioner of Kamrup (M), contributing to the redistribution of administrative responsibilities.

Additionally, Gayatri Devdas Hyalinge, who previously served as Joint Secretary in the Finance Department, has been transferred and appointed as the new District Commissioner of Lakhimpur, further diversifying her administrative portfolio.