In a significant reshuffle, the Assam government has transferred nine senior police officials within the state. Key positions have been reassigned to ensure the optimal functioning of the police department.

According to the notification issued by the Home and Political Department, Assam today, one Additional Superintendent of Police, one Special Superintendent of Police, one Superintendent of Police, and 6 Commandants of Assam Police Battalions have been transferred and posted in a different location.

Key transfers include: Pranab Jyoti Goswami (APS), Special SP, CID, Ulubari, Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration) in Guwahati.

He will replace Amitava Sinha (APS), who will now take charge as SP, CID (Organized Crime), Ulubari, Guwahati. Satyajit Nath (APS), Commandant of the 16th A.P. Battalion in Morigaon has been transferred and posted as Commandant of the 26th A.P. Battalion in Mankachar.



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He will replace Manabendra Gogoi (APS), who has been appointed as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AP) in Guwahati.

Dambarudhar Hazarika (APS), SP, CID (White Collar Crime), Ulubari, Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Commandant of the 18th A.P. Battalion in Lumding, Hojai.

He will replace Zakir Hussain (APS), who will now take charge as the Commandant of the 16th A.P. Battalion in Morigaon. Gayatree Konwar (APS), Commandant of the 19th A.P. Battalion in Dibrugarh, is now posted as Commandant of the 3rd A.P. Battalion in Titabor, while Nitya Ranjan Chutia (APS) will replace Gayatree Konwar.

Iftakhar Ali (APS), Additional SP (Border) in Nagaon, is now appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Protocol) for the Police Commissionerate in Guwahati.