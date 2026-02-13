Assam government transfers Aseema Kalita to 1st Commando Battalion in statewide police reshuffle

The Assam government has transferred Aseema Kalita from her position as second-in-command at the 15th Assam Police Battalion in Eraligool to deputy commandant of the 1st Commando Battalion in Mandakata, North Guwahati.

The Home Department notification, issued by Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tewari on February 13, partially modifies an earlier order from February 5, 2026. Kalita, an Assam Police Service officer from the 2015 batch, will assume her new role upon taking charge of the commando unit.

The transfer forms part of a wider reshuffle affecting multiple senior police officers across the state.

Anita Konwar, also from the 2015 APS batch, has been moved within Udalguri district from the additional superintendent of police (headquarters) to the crime branch. She replaces Muzzafar Hussain, who has been transferred.

Anshul Singh, an Indian Police Service officer recruited in 2022, shifts from assistant superintendent of police (headquarters) in Tinsukia to additional superintendent of police (crime) in Goalpara, taking over from Rituraj Doley.

Among other changes, Amar Jyoti Saikia moves from deputy superintendent of police (special and intelligence) in Tinsukia to become in-charge co-district superintendent of police in Laharighat, Morigaon. He replaces Diganta Baruah.

Nayan Moni Baruah has been transferred from West Karbi Anglong to deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) in Dibrugarh, filling the position left by IPS officer Abhishek Kumar Yadav.

All transfers have been described as being in the interest of public service and will take effect as officers assume charge at their new postings.