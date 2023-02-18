Actor Ravi Sharma on February 18 alleged that the ruling party in Assam was trying to divert people’s minds away from real issues by speaking about “child marriage”.

"This is probably a diversion technique from the state government to keep our eyes away from other important matters or issues which we should have been discussing right now," said the actor.

Speaking to India Today NE, Assamese actor Ravi Sharma said, "Regarding child marriage what the government is doing right now is kind of harassment to the public."

Further, the actor asserted that all citizens in this modern era disapprove of child marriage and the person who started it was Raja Ram Mohan Roy a long time back and it is not new to the people of India.

The actor also mentioned that child marriage was never accepted in society as a boy or a girl is physically and mentally not prepared to go into the relationship.

Also Read: Assam government to conduct drive against child marriage under POCSO Act, raids to continue every 6 months: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Speaking on the child marriage drive taken by the Assam government the actor said, "Now that the government has started harassing people who are already married and has children which cannot be nullified and cannot be denied with the rights to be with their parents...things which were done long time back should not now hamper people who are having a happy family."

Ravi Sharma said that he would have supported the state government in the drive against child marriage if the government would have very strict against it since day one.

"Hassasing people who are having a happy married life and to the point where people are committing suicide...to precise homicide committed by the government."

The actor further urged the state government to reconsider the case wherein several sections have asked the government to stop the drive immediately and think about the people who are already married and have children.