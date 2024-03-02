Assam's BJP leader and former legislator, Ashok Sarma from Nalbari, has expressed his disappointment over the seat-sharing formula in the Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking to the media, Sarma said, "I was elected as a legislator due to people's love and now not getting a ticket due to ignorance from the party...In today's age, there is no democracy left in the party due to fear of being sacked from the party."

Citing an example of the 2021 assembly election, Sharma claimed that although there was mass appeal and popularity, the saffron party only managed to gain 55,000 votes.

The BJP leader also has stated that the government is attempting to attract voters through appealing schemes.

"Today only because of the beneficiary, the party is neglecting its workers...today the government is trying to woo voters with attractive schemes but the country has been constantly under huge debt," Sarma added.



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Slamming his own party, Sarma asserted that with schemes the government is providing Rs 1200 to the beneficiaries, but no one is noticing about the rise in electricity bills and land revenue tax among others.

Sarma also assured that he has no plans of quitting the party as the people who have migrated from the other party to BJP will also go back one day, hence it is required to stay and wait from the time.

As per sources, from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat BJP is likely to field Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Dibrugarh-Sarbananda Sonowal, Kaziranga-Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Jorhat-Tapan Gogoi, Tezpur-Ranjit Dutta, Darang-Udalguri-Dilip Saikia, Karimganj-Kripanath Mallah, Silchar-Parimal Suklabaidya, Nagaon-Suresh Bora, Lakhimpur-Pradan Barua, Diphu- Amar Singh Tiso.

However, the official announcement of the candidates is awaited.