The Assam government has requested Centre to establish India's first Divyang University in the state to empower individuals with disabilities through education, skill development, and overall empowerment.

In a meeting with the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, on February 8 in New Delhi, Pijush Hazarika, Assam’s Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, presented the request on behalf of the state government.

Hazarika shared on social media, stating, “It was an honor to meet the Hon’ble Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment. During our discussion, I appealed to the Central Government, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to consider setting up India's first Divyang University in Assam.”

The minister further emphasized that such an institution would play a pivotal role in empowering Divyangjans and contribute to nation-building by offering them specialized education and skills training.

Hazarika also took the opportunity to request the Union Minister to consider establishing hostels under the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyudaya Yojana (PM-AJAY) for Assam and the northeastern region. This request was made during the first meeting of the Central Advisory Committee (CAC) of the PM-AJAY scheme.

The Union Minister, according to Hazarika, responded positively and listened attentively to the proposal, leaving open the possibility of further discussions and considerations.

This request underscores Assam’s commitment to enhancing opportunities for Divyangjans and ensuring they have access to the resources necessary for their education and personal growth.