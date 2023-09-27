The Department of School Education, under the Government of Assam, has issued a directive urging teachers and students to complete their registration on the Shiksha Setu Portal to establish an attendance database effectively.

In an official order dated September 25, it was noted that a significant number of teachers and students have yet to finalize their registration, hindering the establishment of daily attendance records.

The order highlighted that, in accordance with directives from Assam's Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, it is now mandatory to record the daily attendance of both teachers and students through the Shiksha Setu App, starting from October 1, 2023.

As of September 21, 2023, out of a total of 2,36,377 teachers, 2,10,512 have successfully completed the one-time registration process. In the case of students, out of a total of 49,36,509, 42,79,039 have completed the registration process.

The official order stated, "The Department of School Education, Government of Assam, has introduced a daily attendance tracking system in schools through the Shiksha Setu App. As per the kind direction of Hon'ble Minister, Education, Assam, the daily attendance of teachers and students through the Shiksha Setu App should be mandatory from October 1, 2023. It may be mentioned that out of the total 2,36,277 teachers, 2,10,512 have completed the one-time registration so far, and in the case of students, out of the total 49,36,509 students, 42,79,039 have been registered till 21.09.2023."

The order further emphasized, "Therefore, you are requested to complete the registration for all teachers and students on the Shiksha Setu App for all the schools as per the mandate."

Additionally, the notification called for junior colleges to ensure the completion of registration and daily attendance tracking on the Shiksha Setu App, aligning with the government's efforts to maintain accurate attendance records in educational institutions across the state.