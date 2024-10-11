The Government of Assam, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has pledged complete cooperation with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to expedite the probe into the stock trading scam.

An official notification regarding the investigation of 41 cases linked to the scam has been issued.

The state government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice for the investors who have been affected by the scam.

Authorities are determined to facilitate a thorough and swift investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Earlier this month, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the formal transfer of all registered cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister stated, "To ensure a fair investigation on the online stock trading scam, we requested the Government of India to formally hand over all 41 registered cases to the CBI. CBI is officially taking over this matter, and we'll extend all possible support to ensure that justice is served at the earliest."



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The request aligns with the state’s ongoing efforts to tackle online financial fraud, with CM Sarma assuring the public of a thorough investigation under the CBI’s purview.

In response, the Central Government, through an official notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, approved the extension of CBI’s jurisdiction in Assam. The notification, dated September 13, 2024, allows CBI officers to investigate offences related to the scam. Issued under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the order grants CBI authority to probe offences committed by employees of Central Government institutions, public sector undertakings, and private individuals. However, any cases involving Assam state government officials will still require prior written consent from the Assam Government.