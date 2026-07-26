Assam government waives stamp duty on SHG loans up to Rs 10 lakh
The Assam Cabinet has approved a stamp duty waiver on SHG loans up to Rs 10 lakh. The move is meant to lower borrowing costs and support rural women's livelihoods and enterprises.
- Cabinet cleared the exemption after a meeting chaired by Himanta Biswa Sarma
- It applies to individual loan documents signed by eligible SHG members
- The benefit covers livelihood and enterprise activities undertaken through the mission
The Assam Cabinet has approved a waiver of stamp duty on loans of up to Rs 10 lakh availed by members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM).
Announcing the decision after a Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the exemption will apply to individual loan documents executed by SHG members for livelihood and enterprise activities.
The waiver will cover loans of up to Rs 10 lakh obtained from scheduled commercial banks, regional rural banks, cooperative banks, and other Reserve Bank of India-regulated financial institutions.
The state government said the move is aimed at reducing the financial burden on SHG members and encouraging entrepreneurship and livelihood generation among rural women in Assam.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today