Assam government waives stamp duty on SHG loans up to Rs 10 lakh

The Assam Cabinet has approved a waiver of stamp duty on loans of up to Rs 10 lakh availed by members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM).

Announcing the decision after a Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the exemption will apply to individual loan documents executed by SHG members for livelihood and enterprise activities.

The waiver will cover loans of up to Rs 10 lakh obtained from scheduled commercial banks, regional rural banks, cooperative banks, and other Reserve Bank of India-regulated financial institutions.

The state government said the move is aimed at reducing the financial burden on SHG members and encouraging entrepreneurship and livelihood generation among rural women in Assam.