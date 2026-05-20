Assam government warns against disruption of medicine supply amid nationwide chemists’ strike

The Assam government has issued strict directions to ensure uninterrupted access to essential medicines across the state amid a nationwide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) on May 20.

In a circular issued by the Office of the Drugs Controller, the state government stated that disruption in the supply of life-saving medicines would not be permitted under any circumstances. The directive follows concerns that the nationwide protest by chemists and druggists could affect public access to critical medicines and healthcare services.

The order cited instructions issued by the Drugs Controller General (India) after a review meeting held on May 17. Based on those directions, the Assam government identified several categories of medical outlets that must remain operational during their regular business hours despite the strike call.

These include Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras, AMRIT pharmacies, in-campus medical stores operating in government and private hospitals, generic medicine outlets and pharmacies that are not members of the AIOCD or affiliated Assam Drug Dealers Association chapters.

The circular warned that any pharmacy found shutting operations in violation of the directive would face action under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The government stated that such violations would be treated as a serious breach of licensing conditions and could result in suspension or cancellation of licences.

To ensure compliance, Drug Inspectors across districts have been instructed to engage with local chemist associations and monitor the situation closely. Officials have also been directed to ensure that an adequate number of pharmacies remain functional in every locality even if some establishments participate in the strike.

The state administration has additionally instructed district authorities and police to coordinate closely to provide protection to pharmacies continuing operations and prevent any coercion, obstruction or disruption during the shutdown period.

District administrations have also been asked to publicise lists of operational pharmacies and share contact details of concerned officials to help residents access medicines without difficulty during emergencies.

The Assam government said the measures are aimed at safeguarding uninterrupted healthcare access and preventing inconvenience to patients dependent on regular medication and emergency pharmaceutical services.