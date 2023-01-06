Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 6 urged school students to never compromise on their goals and strive to achieve their dreams. Speaking at an event held at Goalpara Sainik School, the Chief Minister asked the students to learn and teach each others language. He said that special steps will be taken in the next five years to improve the infrastructure of the school.

"Our government is committed to improve infrastructure of the school. We will provide with swimming pool, athletic track, indoor stadium, whatever be the requirement.", CM Sarma said.

Pointing towards General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army's Eastern Command, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita , an alumnus of the Goalpara Sainik School present on the occasion, CM Sarma exhorted the students to follow his example and reposed faith that more such high ranking officers will be produced by the school.

Sarma also reminded the students of the hardships their families have to ensure, financial as well as emotional, for putting them through Sainik School education and asked them to repay it by coming out with shining colours. The chief minister also emphasised the role of teachers in the students excelling and urged the teachers to put in their best efforts.

"If any teacher does not have the aptitude to put in their maximum effort, I suggest they seek transfer to some other school," he said.

The chief minister also inaugurated a 350-seat amphitheatre at the school premise during the visit. He was accorded a guard of honour by the students, which impressed the visiting dignitary.

"Really impressed by a guard of honour by bright and disciplined students marching in unison at Sainik School, Goalpara. The school has produced many eminent personalities including decorated officers in armed forces. I’m sure these young minds will make our nation proud as well," CM Sarma wrote on Twitter.