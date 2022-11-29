Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said that the Central government is yet to receive a report from the Assam government over granting of Schedule Tribe (ST) status to the six communities of the state.

Notably, a nine-member delegation under the banner of Six Communities' Joint Forum called on the Union Minister and appealed for intervention into the matter.

Meanwhile, the joint secretary of the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, Diganta Tamuly speaking to the media said, "We have submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the Union Tribal Affairs Minister requesting the intervention and fulfilling its demands of the six communities at the earliest."

On the other hand, members of the Tai Ahom, Moran, Motok, Tea Tribes, Koch Rajbongshi and Chutia communities staged a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding ST status.

Earlier in September, the six communities in Assam on September 19, threatened to launch a coordinated stir over the “inordinate delay” in granting them Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and said that they will not engage in any discussions convened by the government.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma also stated that the ST status ball was in the court of the Rajya Sabha and the State government could do little about it.

Milan Buragohain, the joint secretary of ATASU said that the government's talk is only about destroying the democratic movement, adding, "They are holding talks but have not provided a solution to the issue".

“This government is worst than the previous one. We won’t boycott the election but will give a reply. I will participate in the talks only if there is a tripartite meeting. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had promised us but now showing zero interest”, he added.