The Assam government is yet to submit its revised draft notification declaring Deepor Beel as eco-sensitive zone following a proposal for the same that was placed before the cabinet meeting on November 16, 2923.

The counsel representing on behalf of the forest department told the court that the cabinet desired to make some modificaito0ns and also asked for clarifications in the revised draft notification and the same is under process.

Notably, the court had listed the matter by January 18, 2024 by which date, if the notification for declaration of eco-sensitive zone of the Deepor Beel Wild Life Sanctuary is not issued, the concerned secretary shall file an affidavit stating the reason as to why the notification has not been issued and the progress made till date.

Further, the court directed the State Pollution Control Board as well as the Water Resource Department to file their respective affidavits.

In a recent development, the court in July proposed to the Assam government to construct sewerage treatment plants at all entry points leading to Deepor Beel, the only Ramsar site in the state. The objective behind this suggestion is to curtail the potential discharge of harmful chemicals or pollutants into the lake.

This initiative aims to conserve and protect the lake. The bench of judges presented 12 measures and suggestions to the government. They stated that the implementation of these measures could help achieve the desired outcomes for the protection, beautification, and enhancement of the lake's biodiversity.