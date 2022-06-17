The recent flood and landslide due to continuous rainfall has disrupted connectivity with Barak Valley. In order to facilitate the stranded people, special flight is being arranged once again between Guwahati and Silchar from 18 June, 2022 at a fixed fare of Rs. 4,000. Flight is being arranged by ATDC in association with Fly Big. This was stated in a press release issued by the Managing Director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation LTD (ATDC) on 17 June, 2022.

Taking to his twitter handle on Friday afternoon, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "In wake of incessant rains and disrupted connectivity with Barak Valley, we're resuming govt subsidized flights bn Ghy & Silchar, from June 18. This is being done in association with ATDC and Fly Big. I advise all stranded passengers not to panic, and get the bookings."

The tickets can be booked at:

1. At Silchar: Special Counter set up at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Cachar

2. At Guwahati: Red River Travels (unit of Assam Tourism Development Corporation) and Paryatan Bhawan, Paltan Bazar, Guwahati-8.

3. Passengers can also book their tickets by calling the number 8135902973 and Email at

atdeflightservice@gmail.com.

Payment Option: +91 94015483

1. Cash payment/ Card/ UPI payment at the booking counter

2. UPI payment/ Google Pay to 8135902973

It needs to be mention that Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy has urged Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to reinstate subsidised FlyBig flights between Silchar and Guwahati. On Thursday night, Dr Roy met with the Chief Minister and his staff and begged them to reinstate the special flight for the Barak Valley's landlocked residents.