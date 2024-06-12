A government-driven coaching institute in Assam's Dibrugarh has helped 153 out of 220 students clear the NEET-JEE examinations.

The initiative aims to provide quality education and support to students aspiring to pursue careers in engineering and medicine.

Addressing a press conference, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Usually after NEET results the media highlights about the student's success from Ajmal Foundation. We from the Assam government formed a youth department which was tasked to provide coaching to students for the EWS for medical and engineering which is currently operating from Dibrugarh and Tezpur."

Further, the chief minister also revealed that from the Dibrugarh centre, 220 students appeared for the NEET-JEE examinations, in which 153 students were able to secure a seat in their respective fields including three students getting into AIIMS.



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"Currently around 600 students are taking coaching at the Dibrugarh coaching centre and in Tezpur 106 students, in this year itself new coaching centres will come up in Nalbari, Silchar and Jorhat also coaching centres will be set up," the chief minister added.

In total, the state government is mulling to open such coaching centres across all the districts in the state of Assam.

Himanata Biswa Sarma said that the Assam government has done a lot of things for the poor and middle-class people and now world-class coaching institutes are made for poor students at the cost of the government