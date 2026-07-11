Assam Government’s proposed action on polygamy aims at social reform, says AGP MLA Dharmeswar Roy

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Dharmeswar Roy on Saturday, July 11 defended the Assam government's proposed action on polygamy, stating that the initiative is aimed at addressing social issues and promoting long-term societal welfare.

Speaking on the proposed measures, Roy said the government is taking decisions on issues that have created difficulties within families and society, adding that the objective is to bring about positive social change.

"The government is strictly taking decisions regarding things that have caused difficulties in our personal lives, families, and society. This government is taking the kind of decisions by which society would be uplifted," Roy said.

He said that while only a section of people is involved in such practices, the state government's approach is intended to create awareness among future generations and discourage practices considered detrimental to society.

According to Roy, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma believes that such decisions will have a long-term impact by fostering greater social awareness. He described this as one of the government's key policy objectives.

The AGP legislator further stated that the proposed action also serves as a warning to government employees and beneficiaries of government welfare schemes who are allegedly involved in polygamy.

"Some government servicemen are indulging in polygamy. There are also beneficiaries in our society who are involved in such practices. The government is giving a warning to these servicemen and beneficiaries," Roy said.

The Assam government has been considering measures to discourage polygamy as part of its broader agenda of legal and social reforms in the state. Roy's remarks come amid ongoing discussions over the proposed policy and its implementation.