The government teachers in Dhubri district have alleged that the state government's 'Shiksha Setu Axom', online attendance management of teachers, students, and staff members have failed to address the needs of the school authorities.

As a digital platform, it has been noted that in many schools, due to internet connectivity issues or substandard tablets, the portal is not functioning properly during the online attendance procedure resulting in incorrect pop-ups.

With the centralization of the attendance information system, various schools in the Dhubri district are facing problems during the login procedure and are in deep trouble because they were unable to ensure the smooth functioning of the portal as directed by the state government.



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Such a video was shared by a school teacher, where they were just stuck on the login page and were unable to take attendance. Meanwhile, many error screenshots of the portal surfaced around the internet where they faced the same problem.

One of the schools in the heart of Dhubri town observed that a school teacher was bound to use her personal cell phone to log in to the 'Shiksha Setu Axom' portal to successfully upload the comprehensive information.

Earlier, speaking at an event in Kahilipara on April 24 in Guwahati, Ranoj Pegu Education Minister of Assam, highlighted the significance of the portal in revamping the education sector. "With the help of this portal, we are looking to take things forward in terms of revamping the education sector," he stated.

In Dhubri district, there are almost 1938 government schools and colleges as per education department data, whereas 1799 schools fall under rural areas where many schools share the Indo-Bangladesh international border and 139 schools are in urban areas, including government degree colleges, junior colleges, higher secondary schools, high schools, upper primary schools and lower primary schools.

The government of Assam launched the portal to optimise education sector resources and improve its overall performance but here in practice, "it's completely a failure and waste of time while taking attendance through the substandard tablets using 'Shiksha Setu Axom' portal half of the time of the class period passed by," said a school teacher.