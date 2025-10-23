Assam Governor adopts 100 TB patients, stresses on collective fight against tuberculosis

In a significant step towards strengthening Assam’s fight against tuberculosis, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Wednesday, October 22 adopted 100 TB patients from Kamrup Metro and Nagaon districts under the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). The adoption ceremony took place at Raj Bhavan, Guwahati.

During the event, the Governor distributed nutritional food baskets to five TB patients and felicitated five Ni-kshay Mitras along with five TB Champions for their outstanding contribution to the state’s mission of eliminating tuberculosis.

Emphasising the need for community participation and compassion, Governor Acharya said tuberculosis remains one of India’s major public health challenges but expressed confidence that it can be eradicated through collective efforts, empathy, and sustained engagement. He termed the adoption of 100 patients as a personal pledge and social duty, underscoring that the battle against TB involves not just medical treatment but also emotional and social support.

The Governor lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in transforming the national TB elimination drive into a Jan Andolan (people’s movement) and urged more individuals, corporate entities, and organisations to join the mission.

Highlighting Assam’s progress in TB control, Acharya pointed out that the state’s TB testing rate has seen a sharp rise — from 842 per lakh population in 2022 to 2,915 per lakh, leading to earlier detection and faster treatment. With a 90% treatment success rate, Assam has emerged as one of the leading states in TB care and prevention.

He further noted the deployment of AI-based innovations like the Prediction of Adverse TB Outcomes (PATO) system, which helps in predicting complications early and improving recovery outcomes. “Due to these advancements, Assam’s TB mortality rate has declined from 3.1% to 2.4%, a remarkable sign of progress,” he added.

Governor Acharya also appreciated the 100-Day TB-Free India Campaign and various awareness initiatives undertaken by Raj Bhavan and the State Health Department, including programmes in educational institutions and the provision of financial and nutritional support for TB patients.

Since the launch of the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative on September 9, 2022, Assam has registered over 21,600 Ni-kshay Mitras who continue to extend comprehensive medical, nutritional, and emotional assistance to TB patients across the state.

Reaffirming his dedication to the cause, Acharya said, “While medical care is essential, it is compassion, empathy, and community involvement that restore dignity and hope to those affected by the disease.”

The event witnessed the presence of Dr. P. Ashok Babu, Commissioner and Secretary of Health and Family Welfare; S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor; along with senior officials from Raj Bhavan, the National Health Mission, and the State TB Cell.