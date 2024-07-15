Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, on July 15, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and apprised him of the floods that have wreaked havoc across the state following which PM Modi ensured support and assistance.

After Governor Kataria informed the prime minister about the condition of the floods which continue to remain grim, the latter asserted that the Centre stands with the Assam government to deal with the situation and empower the state in mitigating the impact of flood.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi also assured the Governor of his support and assistance in helping the state government in carrying out the rehabilitation work.

The flood situation in Assam continues to worsen, with the death toll now exceeding 90, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Over 5 lakh people across 18 districts are currently affected by the deluge, with Cachar district bearing the brunt of the disaster.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to assess the situation and assured central assistance, including support from the National Disaster Response Force. The conversation was part of a series of calls Shah made to flood-affected states, including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.