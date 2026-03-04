Assam Governor approves expansion of BTC executive council; strength rises to 17 under Hagrama Mohilary

The Governor of Assam has approved the expansion of the Executive Council of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), increasing its strength from 14 to 17 members under the leadership of Hagrama Mohilary.

According to an official communication issued by the Governor’s Secretariat, Assam (No. GSA.160/2025/92 dated March 3, 2026), the approval was granted following a request from Hagrama Mohilary, Chief of BTC, vide letter No. D.O. BTC/CHIEF-2/2026/75 dated February 27, 2026.

The three Members of Council (MCLAs) inducted as Executive Members are Maheswar Basumatary (No. 30 Goreswar ST Constituency), Lakhi Das (No. 27 Nagrjuli Non-ST Constituency), and Karmeshwar Roy (Government Nominated).

With their inclusion, the Executive Council’s strength has officially risen to 17 members.

The Governor has also approved the administration of the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the three newly appointed Executive Members on either March 6 or 7, 2026, at Kokrajhar, as per laid-down procedures. Shri Mukesh Ch. Sahu, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam and holding charge as Principal Secretary to BTC, has been nominated to administer the oath.

The communication, issued by Bidit Das, ACS, Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam, has been forwarded to the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, the Chief Minister’s Office, and the Welfare of Bodoland Department for necessary action.

The expansion marks a significant administrative development in the Hagrama Mohilary-led BTC government, consolidating its executive structure ahead of key governance initiatives in the Bodoland Territorial Region.