Assam Governor attends ‘Nation First Programme’ at Narangi Military Station

The “Nation First Programme” was organised at Narangi Military Station in Guwahati on February 27, under the aegis of Headquarters 51 Sub Area.

Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya attended the event as the chief guest.

During the programme, a detailed presentation on “Operation Sindoor” was delivered as a case study of civil-military liaison, highlighting the coordinated efforts between the civil administration and the Indian Army in service of the nation. The Governor also felicitated distinguished civil and military personnel for their exemplary contributions towards nation building.

A weapon display organised by the Indian Army showcased its operational capabilities and technological advancements, drawing keen interest from those present.

Addressing the gathering on the theme “Nation First”, the Governor emphasised unity, dedication and collective responsibility in strengthening the country.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from troops of the Indian Army, cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS), reflecting a strong spirit of patriotism and commitment among the youth. The event reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces and civil society to work together for the nation’s progress, security and development.