Assam Governor begins two-day Karbi Anglong visit, reviews development schemes

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, accompanied by First Lady Kumud Devi, arrived at Diphu Railway Station at 1:00 PM today to a warm red-carpet welcome, marking the start of his maiden two-day visit to Karbi Anglong district.

The Governor was received by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, Member of Parliament Amarsing Tisso, MLAs Bidya Sing Engleng (Diphu) and Darsing Ronghang (Howraghat), along with KAAC officials, local representatives, and members of the district administration and law enforcement.

As part of the day’s engagements, Governor Acharya planted a neem tree at Taralangso Ground under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative. He then interacted with Padma Shri awardees, freedom fighters, social workers, and eminent personalities at the Conference Hall of Kajir Ronghangpi Guest House.



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This was followed by a meeting with the CEM and members of the KAAC to discuss administrative and developmental priorities. The Governor also chaired a key departmental review meeting to assess ongoing government programs and the functioning of the council.

The day concluded with a colourful cultural programme held at Sing Mirjeng Achetai, Karbi People’s Hall in Diphu, after which the Governor stayed overnight.

On July 11, Governor Acharya is scheduled to visit multiple sites to inspect the on-ground implementation of flagship government schemes and yojanas, focusing on development and welfare in Karbi Anglong.