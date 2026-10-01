Assam governor calls for greater public trust in policing, stronger drug-free campaign

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on October 1 called for a more citizen-centric police force, saying public trust must remain at the heart of policing and people approaching the police should feel assured that their grievances will be heard.

Addressing the 75th Assam Police Day programme at the 1st Assam Commando Battalion in Mandakata near Guwahati, Acharya said the police must ensure that women feel safe and that vulnerable sections have confidence in the force.

“Public trust is the greatest strength of policing and every citizen approaching the police should feel confidence and the assurance of being heard,” he said.

The governor also called for greater momentum in the Assam Police’s campaign against drugs, saying narcotic abuse harms young people, families and society.

He praised the force’s action against narcotic substances and urged it to work towards the goal of a drug-free Assam.

Acharya also stressed the need for police personnel to balance the use of technology with discipline, sensitivity and integrity.

He pointed to the increasing use of data analytics, cyber forensics, digital evidence, CCTV, drones, command-and-control systems and modern communication technologies in policing and security operations.

The governor also referred to the foundation stone laying for the new headquarters of the 10th Battalion of Assam Police by Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this year, describing the proposed infrastructure as a step towards strengthening the force.

“Make your courage your strength, make sensitivity your identity, make technology your capability, make discipline your foundation, make integrity your reputation and make public service your highest responsibility,” Acharya told police personnel.

He said the Assam Police must continue to build on its legacy while adapting to changing security challenges and adopting modern policing practices.

The governor also presented the President’s Medal to Additional Director General of Police Surendra Kumar, Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta and IGPs Kankan Jyoti Saikia, Indrani Baruah and Ratna Singh during the Assam Police Day programme.

Assam Police Day is observed on October 1 every year.