Assam Governor celebrates Diwali with senior citizens at Sonapur Government Old Age Home
Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya celebrated Diwali with residents of Sonapur Government Old Age Home. The visit underscored care, respect and dignified living for senior citizens.
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Story highlights
- Acharya lit festive lamps alongside residents and shared their celebrations
- He described caring for elderly people as everyone's moral responsibility
- Sanatan culture's values of service, respect and compassion were highlighted
Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya celebrated Diwali with senior citizens at the Sonapur Government Old Age Home, sharing festive moments and seeking their blessings on the occasion.
In a post on social media, the Governor said he had the privilege of lighting lamps with the elderly residents and sharing the joy of the festival with them.
Highlighting the values of service, respect and compassion in Sanatan culture, Acharya said ensuring the care and dignified living of senior citizens was a moral responsibility of everyone.
He also prayed for the good health, happiness, peace and long life of all senior citizens.
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