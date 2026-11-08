Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya celebrated Diwali with senior citizens at the Sonapur Government Old Age Home, sharing festive moments and seeking their blessings on the occasion.

In a post on social media, the Governor said he had the privilege of lighting lamps with the elderly residents and sharing the joy of the festival with them.

Highlighting the values of service, respect and compassion in Sanatan culture, Acharya said ensuring the care and dignified living of senior citizens was a moral responsibility of everyone.

He also prayed for the good health, happiness, peace and long life of all senior citizens.