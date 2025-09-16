Assam governor chairs first meeting on 'Professor of Practice' rollout

Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, on September 16, chaired the first meeting of a high-level committee set up to roll out the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) ‘Professor of Practice’ (PoP) scheme across Assam’s universities.

The initiative, part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, is aimed at bringing industry professionals and experts from diverse fields into classrooms to reduce the gap between academic theory and practical application.

Unlike conventional teaching posts, the PoP position does not require formal academic qualifications, opening doors for seasoned professionals to contribute directly to higher education.

The committee, chaired by IIT (BHU) Varanasi Director Professor Amit Patra, includes IIT Patna Director T N Singh, Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S S Meenakshi Sundaram, and Higher Education Secretary Narayan Konwar.

Their task was to examine UGC guidelines and propose measures tailored for Assam, ensuring that professionals are effectively integrated into teaching roles while maintaining national academic standards and addressing state-specific needs. (With inputs from PTI)