Assam Governor, Chief Minister extend greetings on Kali Puja and Deepawali

On the auspicious occasions of Kali Puja and Deepawali, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on Monday, urging them to celebrate the festivals with environmental responsibility and communal harmony.

In his message, Governor Acharya highlighted the spiritual significance of Kali Puja, describing it as a festival that inspires the awakening of inner strength to overcome fear and darkness. He further called upon everyone to celebrate in the spirit of togetherness, compassion, and care.

“Deepawali commemorates the triumph of truth, hope, and light. It is a reminder of the enduring power of righteousness and that the light of wisdom resides within each of us,” the governor said.

Acharya also emphasized the importance of eco-friendly celebrations, urging citizens to reduce noise and air pollution, protect natural resources, and adopt sustainable practices. “A truly joyful Diwali is one that brings light not just to our homes, but also to the world around us. Let us celebrate in ways that honour both tradition and our responsibility to future generations,” he added.

Sharing his greetings on social media, the governor wrote, “On the sacred occasion of #KaliPuja, may Maa Kali’s fierce energy destroy all evils and illuminate everyone’s path with divine power.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also conveyed his best wishes, encouraging people to celebrate with joy, harmony, and environmental consciousness.