Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya highlighted the role of civil services as a sacred path dedicated to serving the nation. He pointed that civil servants play a crucial role as a strong link between the government and the public, facilitating the implementation of policies and programmes designed to enhance the welfare state.

Speaking at a counseling and preparatory guidance session held for selected candidates of the Assam Civil Services Examination under the Pratibha Protsahan Yojana, at Guwahati's Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU), Governor Acharya unveiled a 12-foot bronze statue of Krishna Kanta Handique and paid floral tributes.

As part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, he planted a sapling in the KKHSOU campus. The statue has been installed with assistance from the State Bank of India.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, "When our youth dream of serving the motherland, in return we must also feel a responsibility to provide them the opportunity to realize their dream. Through, Governor Assam's Pratibha Protsahan Yojana, we are not only offering high-quality coaching to the youth of Assam but also boosting their self-confidence and motivating them to achieve their goals."

The Governor also said that under the programme efforts are being made to nurture the youth's talents, shape their future and that of the state, and ensure proper guidance in civil services exam preparation by providing financial assistance and mentorship to the aspiring candidates.

He hoped that the programme would be helpful in strengthening the foundation for a developed India by 2047.

Governor Acharya called upon the students to keep the spirit of "Nation First" in them. "When the youth of a country move forward with a "Nation First" mindset, no force in the world can stop them from rendering their services for the sake of the motherland. At the same time, we must preserve and nurture our culture, our civilisation, and our values. We must work for the revival of our past glories, enrich our heritage, and constantly make efforts to make our education and technology modernized," the Governor said.

The Governor congratulated officials, teachers, and coaching institutions for their role in promoting values and character development in students, empowering them for competitive examinations.

He further said that this initiative will empower the state's youth to achieve success, contribute to the state's and nation's development, and become dedicated civil servants with commitment and integrity.

He encouraged the aspiring students to prepare seriously and with dedication for their exams.

Governor Acharya also expressed gratitude to mentors Simmi Karan (IAS), Aranyak Saikia (IAS), Aditya Vikram Singh (IAS), and Amit Mahto (IPS).

It may be mentioned that Governor Assam's Pratibha Protsahan Yojana was envisaged by the Governor on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The screening test for the programme was conducted on October 20th at Guwahati, Bongaigaon, Jorhat and Silchar.