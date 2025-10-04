Assam Governor constitutes one-man commission to probe Zubeen Garg’s death

The Governor of Assam has constituted a One-Man Commission of Inquiry, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

Issued on October 3, the notification under Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, outlines the commission’s terms of reference, which include examining the sequence of events before and after Garg’s death, identifying any lapses or negligence by individuals or authorities, and investigating the possibility of external factors, foul play, or conspiracy.

The commission is mandated to submit its report within six months from the date of the notification.

The one-member panel will also investigate if there were any lapses, acts of omission or commission, or negligence on the part of any individual, authority or institution in connection with the popular singer’s demise, the notification said.



Besides, it will "ascertain whether any external factors, including the possibility of foul play, conspiracy, or unlawful acts, contributed to or were connected with the incident".



Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.



The Assam CID is currently probing Garg's death, after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state against Mahanta and around 10 others, including the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta.



The festival organiser, Garg’s manager and the two band members have been arrested in the case and sent to 14 days of police remand.