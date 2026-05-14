Assam Governor cuts official convoy by 70% amid fuel conservation push

Lakshman Prasad Acharya on May 13 announced a 70 per cent reduction in his official convoy in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

According to an official release, the Assam Governor has also initiated measures to reduce electricity consumption at Lok Bhavan as part of a broader effort to promote resource conservation and administrative efficiency.

The release stated that Acharya had already implemented a 10 per cent reduction in standard fuel usage earlier as part of ongoing sustainability measures.

The Governor said even small but meaningful changes in everyday practices could play a crucial role in conserving national resources and building a sustainable future.

He expressed hope that the initiative would encourage institutions and citizens to adopt more responsible and eco-friendly habits in the larger national interest.

The Raj Bhavan said the move aligns with the broader vision of sustainable development and the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.