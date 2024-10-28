Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has declared November 1 a local holiday in the Kamrup (Metro) district in observance of Diwali.

All state government offices, educational institutions within the district will remain closed on Diwali.

Furthermore, the order released by the authorities also stated that all financial institutions within Kamrup (Metro) will remain closed under Section 25 of N.I. Act, 1881 (XXIV of 1881) read with the Ministry of Home Affairs Notification, Government of India.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government will begin crediting salaries to its employees from October 28.

This initiative is aimed at making Diwali a special occasion for the government staff and is expected to provide financial relief and allow employees to plan their festive expenditures in advance.

The move has been welcomed by the state employees, who see it as a thoughtful gesture by the government.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most significant festivals in India, celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy.