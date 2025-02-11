Assam's district commissioners and Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been directed to take steps for the implementation of eight schemes conceived by the Raj Bhavan, in Guwahati.

The directives were shared by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya in a video conference with the officials.

Sharing snapshots of all the schemes via video, the governor asked the DCs and SPs to implement the programmes for the wellbeing of people of the state.

"Your role is crucial in the successful implementation of all development programmes. It is through your dedication and efficiency that welfare schemes can be effectively executed. It is essential to implement these schemes swiftly and with transparency so that their benefits reach the last person in society,” Acharya said.

The Raj Bhavan had earlier launched eight schemes, including the Governor Assam's Pratibha Protsahan Yojana, Governor Assam's Vishwakarma Samman, Governor Assam's Award for Excellence and Governor Assam Kartavya se Vikas Yojana.

'One of the essential components of the schemes that the Raj Bhavan has exclusively conceived will serve as an important means to promote leadership and skill development among the youth,' Acharya said.

He added that for the effective implementation of the schemes, the Raj Bhavan will provide necessary logistics support and resources.