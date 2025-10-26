Assam Governor extends greetings on Chhath Puja, urges devotees to uphold faith and cleanliness
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Assam and devotees across the state on the occasion of Chhath Puja celebrations.
- Governor Acharya highlighted Chhath Puja as a festival of faith, purity, and devotion, celebrating India's cultural and spiritual heritage.
- The Governor emphasized Chhath Puja's role in fostering unity and social progress, urging communities to work for societal welfare.
- Acharya called for environmental responsibility during Chhath Puja, urging devotees to maintain cleanliness of water bodies and public spaces.
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Assam and devotees across the state on the occasion of Chhath Puja celebrations.
In his message, the Governor described Chhath Puja as a festival that embodies faith, purity, and devotion, symbolizing India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage. He noted that the festival, dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, celebrates gratitude for life, prosperity, and well-being.
“Chhath Puja brings communities together in a spirit of harmony, gratitude, and collective faith,” Acharya said. “I convey my heartfelt greetings to all citizens and pray that this sacred festival strengthens the bonds of unity and inspires all to work for the progress and welfare of society.”
The Governor also appealed to devotees to celebrate the festival with discipline and environmental responsibility, urging everyone to maintain the cleanliness of water bodies and public spaces during the rituals.
Chhath Puja, one of the most revered festivals celebrated particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Assam, is marked by offerings to the setting and rising sun, symbolizing purity, devotion, and gratitude to nature.
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