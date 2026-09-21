Assam Governor felicitates 96-year-old freedom fighter Phanidhar Gogoi in Dibrugarh
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited freedom fighter Phanidhar Gogoi at his Dibrugarh residence and felicitated him. The gesture underlined respect for senior citizens and the generation that helped build the nation.
- The visit was held under the Governor Assam Varishtha Nagrik Samman initiative
- Acharya presented Gogoi an Assamese gamosa, seleng sador, dhoti and umbrella
- He also gave a Rs 51,000 cheque and a fruit basket
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya felicitated nonagenarian freedom fighter and veteran educator Phanidhar Gogoi for his lifelong service to the nation during a visit to his residence in Dibrugarh on September 21.
The Governor visited the 96-year-old freedom fighter as part of the ‘Governor Assam Varishtha Nagrik Samman’ initiative, according to an official statement.
During the visit, Acharya honoured Gogoi with an Assamese gamosa, a cheque of Rs 51,000, a seleng sador, a dhoti, an umbrella and a basket of fruits.
The Governor described Gogoi’s life as an inspiring example of dedication, diligence and discipline, highlighting his contributions as both a teacher and freedom fighter.
Acharya said honouring senior citizens was a mark of respect for the values, contributions and struggles of the generation that helped build the nation. He also wished Gogoi good health and a long life.
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