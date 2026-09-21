Assam Governor felicitates 96-year-old freedom fighter Phanidhar Gogoi in Dibrugarh

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya felicitated nonagenarian freedom fighter and veteran educator Phanidhar Gogoi for his lifelong service to the nation during a visit to his residence in Dibrugarh on September 21.

The Governor visited the 96-year-old freedom fighter as part of the ‘Governor Assam Varishtha Nagrik Samman’ initiative, according to an official statement.

During the visit, Acharya honoured Gogoi with an Assamese gamosa, a cheque of Rs 51,000, a seleng sador, a dhoti, an umbrella and a basket of fruits.

The Governor described Gogoi’s life as an inspiring example of dedication, diligence and discipline, highlighting his contributions as both a teacher and freedom fighter.

Acharya said honouring senior citizens was a mark of respect for the values, contributions and struggles of the generation that helped build the nation. He also wished Gogoi good health and a long life.