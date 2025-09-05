Assam governor felicitates state’s oldest living school teacher Rajat Chandra Goswami

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday felicitated the state’s oldest living primary school teacher, 94-year-old Rajat Chandra Goswami, at his residence in Jorhat on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

The felicitation was part of the initiative, ‘Assam Governor Varishtha Shikshak Samman’, under which district commissioners were asked to honour the oldest living primary school teacher in their respective districts, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya lauded Goswami’s lifelong contribution to the academic landscape of both the district and the state. He emphasised that the dedication and commitment of teachers have been instrumental in the nation’s development while preserving and carrying forward its rich intellectual heritage. “Showing respect to teachers has been an integral part of the country’s heritage and tradition,” he added.



Also Read: BJP Assam accuses opposition of misleading public on Centre’s immigrant directive

Later, the Governor visited the Ali Chuburi Model Anganwadi Centre at Kakojan, where he interacted with students, teachers, and parents. Reiterating the importance of a clean and green environment, he urged the stakeholders of the Anganwadi centre to plant more trees on the campus.

As part of his ‘Gaon Mein Governor’ initiative, Acharya also visited an Amrit Sarovar at Holongparara. During the visit, he engaged with members of self-help groups, encouraging them to utilise government programmes and schemes effectively. He inspected the facilities, including the sheds constructed for the benefit of the local community, distributed radio sets and megaphones to self-help group members, and planted a sapling at the site to promote environmental awareness.

The felicitation of Rajat Chandra Goswami and the Governor’s outreach activities underscored Assam’s commitment to honouring educators and supporting grassroots development across the state.