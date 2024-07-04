Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited Bhuragaon in Morigaon today, July 4 to inspect the severe flood situation affecting the state. During his visit, Governor Kataria instructed the administration to ensure comprehensive flood relief efforts for all affected residents.

The governor also assessed the conditions of flood-impacted individuals in Bardowatup, Bhuragaon, and engaged in discussions with medical professionals to guarantee adequate healthcare for those affected by the floods.

Kataria assured farmers and flood-stricken families that they would receive appropriate compensation and relief.

The flood crisis in Morigaon district remains critical, with thousands affected and 194 villages still submerged, according to the District Administration.

"The water rose suddenly in just one day this year, causing significant property loss. We have established tents and shelters, and the administration is providing drinking water and food. The flooding of the Brahmaputra River has been a persistent issue, deeply troubling the local residents," remarked a local resident from an inundated village in Morigaon district.

Also read: Assam plans to build sluice gate to mitigate flooding in Pandu: Himanta Biswa Sarma